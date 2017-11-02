Unlicensed Contractor Busted

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced today the arrest of a Baker man for charges relating to doing contracting work without a license.

In August of 2017, a report was made to the BCSO pertaining to a couple who purchased a house in Callaway, and paid Timothy Simpler to complete renovations to the home. Simpler was recommended to them by a real estate agent. The renovations included roofing, plumbing, and electrical work.

After several weeks, and more than $30,000, Simpler had still not completed the work, and was asked by the couple to leave the residence. A state licensed contractor was then brought in to provide an estimate for finishing the work This contractor stated he would initially need another $8,000 – $10,000 to completely demolish all work done by Simpler and his crew, as it would be unsafe for him to continue from the point Simpler left off.

When BCSO investigators went to the house, several dangerous issues were identified. These included open electrical boxes with exposed wiring, 220 volt electrical wiring not covered at all and left exposed on the side of the house, a roof patch done using a thinner plywood than used on the rest of the roof, (causing a low spot for water to collect), and gas line plumbing which was not safe for a gas hook-up.

On Monday, October 30, 2017, Timothy I. Simpler, age 37, of 1344 Sexton Dr., Baker, Florida, surrendered himself to the Bay County Jail on an outstanding warrant for Contracting Without A License.

Sheriff Ford remind Bay County residents to be sure they are using a state licensed contractor for any work where a contractor’s license is required, such as electrical, plumbing, or roofing work. When there are questions concerning the license status of anyone claiming to be a contractor, visithttp://www.myfloridalicense.com/dbpr/ to verify status.

