Traffic Stop Yields Meth, 2 Arrests

On October 19, 2017, members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division, with assistance from Patrol deputies, conducted a traffic stop on two vehicles, a truck and a motorcycle that were following each other. A BCSO K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics within the truck.

Upon searching the vehicle investigators found a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

It was discovered that the driver of the truck, Monica Ruiz, was currently on Felony Probation in Florida. It was also discovered that Christian Smith, the driver of the motorcycle, currently had a suspended drivers license and is also on Felony Probation in Florida.

Both Ruiz and Smith were arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail.

Monica Y. Ruiz – DOB 06/28/1990. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Christian M. Smith – DOB 10/19/1979. Driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation.

