Traffic Stop Results In Meth Charge

On October 19, 2017, members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Leanari Woodruff. During the traffic stop a K9 alerted to narcotics within the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle investigators found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

On scene, Woodruff initially gave investigators a false name because Woodruff’s license is currently suspended and he had an active warrant for violation of probation. Woodruff was arrested and taken to the Bay County Jail.

Leanari Woodruff – DOB 01/15/1980. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Giving false name to a law enforcement officer and a warrant for violation of probation for possession of cocaine.

