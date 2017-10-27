Students Working Against Tobacco Celebrate Red Ribbon Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- The Florida Department of Health in Bay County and Bay County’s Tobacco Free Partnership are recognizing Students Working Against Tobacco, SWAT, this week as they celebrate Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is October 23 – 31 annually. It is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation. Red Ribbon Week encourages youth to be drug, tobacco, and alcohol free.

In Bay County, nearly 37-percent of youth age 11-19 report trying tobacco. This includes cigarettes, cigars, electronic vaping, hookah, and/or smokeless. The percentage of the youth currently using tobacco is slightly more than 20-percent. The majority report being exposed to second hand smoke. This information is from the 2016 Florida Youth Tobacco Survey.

During Red Ribbon Week, several SWAT clubs are planning special anti-tobacco related events. SWAT is Florida’s statewide youth organization working to mobilize, educate, and equip Florida youth to revolt against and de-glamorize Big Tobacco. SWAT is a united movement of empowered youth working towards a tobacco free future. Events are as follows:

Rosenwald High School

Door decorating contest

Poetry readings

SWAT Advisor: Jonas Douglas

Jinks Middle School

Themed dress week Mon., Oct. 23-Fri. Oct. 27

Monday- Turn Your Back on Drugs (Wear your shirt backwards)

Tuesday- Crazy Sock Day (Put a sock on drugs) and Crazy Hat/Hair Day (Put a cap on drugs)

Thursday- Nerd Day (Be smart! Say No to Drugs!)

Friday- Students, Faculty, and Staff wear red

SWAT Advisor: Elizabeth Mapoles

Panama City Marine Institute

Side Walk Chalk Art

SWAT Advisor: Kyle Merritt

For more information on Bay County Tobacco Free Partnership, or SWAT, contact Bonnie Steelman at 850-872-4455, ext. 9690 orBonnie.Steelman@FLHealth.gov or visit TobaccoFreeFlorida.com/Bay.

