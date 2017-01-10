Student Who Pointed Gun At Local School Arrested

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile in connection with an altercation in which the juvenile allegedly pointed a gun at victims. The incident took place outside the gym at a high school basketball game on January 6, 2017.

The evening of January 6, the BCSO had two School Resource Deputies working a basketball game at Cobb Gym at Bay High School. Deputies were told of an altercation outside the gym and went outside to find several small groups of people in a mostly verbal altercation. Deputies broke up the altercation and sent those involved home. A statement was made later by someone at the game that there had been a gun pointed during the altercation outside the gym.

By this time, however, everyone involved with the altercation had been sent home and there was no one left to question. During the time deputies had been breaking up the altercation, no one mentioned a gun was involved.

The next morning, additional information was developed by deputies in BCSO Community Services that the one holding a gun during the altercation outside the gym the night before was fifteen year old Curtis James Jackson, Jr. A social media post made by Jackson was found that had a picture of him holding a firearm. Statements were gathered from others involved in the altercation and a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for Curtis James Jackson, Jr. was distributed to law enforcement.

Contact was made with Jackson at about 10:00 pm the evening of January 7, 2017. He was interviewed by BCSO Criminal investigators. A search warrant was obtained for the suspect’s father’s car and a BB gun that resembled an authentic firearm and matched the one in the social media post was found.

Curtis James Jackson, Jr, of Panama City, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a felony.

