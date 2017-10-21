Spring Break Sexual Battery Suspect Arrested

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced today the arrest of an Iowa man for charges relating to a sexual battery from March of 2017.

On March 17, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a report being made in Dothan, Alabama of a sexual battery that occurred on Panama City Beach. The victim traveled here for SpringBreak, and while here made contact with two males at a local club. During the night, the victim became incoherent and was taken back to the motel room of the two males. She awoke the next morning to find beach police looking for her at her mother’s request. Shortly thereafter, she was reunited with her mother and traveled back to Alabama. Once in Alabama the victim sought medical treatment for what she believed to be a sexual assault, and stated she believed she may have been drugged.

Through an investigation conducted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Panama City Beach Police Department, the males were identified, located and interviewed with both denying any sexual contact with the victim. DNA was also collected from them at that time.

Recently, the Sheriff’s Office received the results of the DNA testing and were able to obtain warrants for the arrest of one of the males, Ishmael Quaye, B/M, 09/20/1991. Quaye was located at his residence in West Des Moines, Iowa, and taken into custody there. Quaye will be extradited to Bay County to face a single count of Sexual Battery.

Sheriff Ford would like to thank the Dothan Police Department, the Panama City Beach Police Department, and the West Des Moines Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

