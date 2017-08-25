PCB Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division arrested a Panama City Beach man on multiple drug charges.

Investigators conducted a traffic stop on Conrad Forrence last evening at about 10:51 on 23rdStreet. A Panama City Police Department K9 officer also responded to the scene and the K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up 50.7 grams of methamphetamine, about 19 alprazolam pills, a controlled substance, steroids, and $2330.00 in US currency. A 9mm semiautomatic pistol was also found.

Forrence was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Alprazolam with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

