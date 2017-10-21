Onlooker Arrested On Meth Charges

On October 19, 2017, while Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators were working a homicide scene at the Coconut Grove Motel, Brandon Dame approached the crime scene and spoke with individuals nearby. Dame then walked away from the immediate scene but remained close by and began acting suspicious.

Investigators spoke with Dame and got consent to search him and his backpack. During the search, investigators found methamphetamine and a syringe.

Dame was arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail.

Brandon L. Dame – DOB 02/13/1978. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

