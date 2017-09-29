Multi Agency Drug Operation Nets 39 Locals

Bay County area law enforcement agencies announced today the successful conclusion of a three-month, multi-agency operation intended to target heroin dealers and those involved in the trafficking, possession, and use of heroin in Bay County. This operation has resulted in the arrest of 39 individuals, 24 will be prosecuted in state court and 15 have been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury and will be prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida. Investigators seized ½ lb. heroin and seven firearms and various other narcotics.

Besides the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, agencies participating in this operation were the Panama City Beach Police Department, the Panama City Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 14th District Medical Examiner’s Office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The operation began in April, 2017, and concluded in July, 2017. Those arrested were:

Tyler Math Smith, age 28, of 5434 Rushmore Drive, Panama City

Robert Zane Wallace, age 37, of S. Jan Drive, Panama City

Zacherie Rodriguez, age 27, of 8727 Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach

James David Harrison, age 35, of 3730 Burnham Way, Panama City

Robert Logan Gidley, age 27, of 301 Nautilus Street, Panama City Beach

Timothy Michael McNulty, age 27, of 211 Lakeview Dr., Panama City Beach

David Allen Dougherty, age 51, a transient

Stephen Michael Busby, age 22, of 3712 Burnham Way

Joseph Alan Roberts, age 35, of 755 Harmon Avenue, Panama City

Christopher E. Soliz, age 24, of 6209 E. Hibiscus Ave., Panama City Beach

Kathleen Isis Cruze, age 31, of 6226 Sunset Drive, Panama City Beach

Xan Lyric Brown, age 20, of 102 Queens Circle, Panama City

Ashley Nicole Owens, age 24, of 2506 Douglas Pond Rd.

Brandon Stapp, age 25, of 17784 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach

Timothy Mullican, age 49, of 7221 Willow Creek Drive,

Justin Siters, age 29, of Panama City

Paul Askey, age 62, of 440 San Juan Ave, Santa Rosa Beach

Thomas Rippetoe, age 38, of 3400 Cedar Wood Trail, Tallahassee

Kane Vann, age 22, of 2133 St. Andrews Blvd, Panama City

Brittany Baxley, age 25, of 2206 Westever Drive, Panama City

Joshua Soifert, age 28, of 122 Cobb Road, Panama City Beach

Philip Daniel Pippen*

Raymond Pete Holley*

Nicole Marie Dempsey*

All have heroin, methamphetamine, and/or firearm charges. Pippin, Holley, and Dempsey have outstanding warrants and law enforcement is actively looking for them.

“Nice to see when Agencies can work together to put the bad people in jail,” said Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman.

Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin said, “Another good example of agencies working together to make our county and city safer.”

“This operation demonstrates how much can be done when agencies work together,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “Heroin is a deadly drug, and law enforcement must aggressively stand together to take it off our streets.”

Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts said, “Law enforcement agencies working together to eliminate illegal drugs coming into our community is essential for making our communities safe.”

“I commend the hard work done by all the agencies participating,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said. “We must all work together to combat the opioid epidemic in our state.”

FDLE Special Agent in Charge Jack Massey said, “The exceptional results from investigations like these highlight the importance of continued collaboration as law enforcement continues to fight the deadly opioid epidemic.”

The individuals arrested were a menace to the communities they operated in,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Chad Cook. “In addition, they were the source of extremely dangerous drugs that would harm not only those who bought and ingested it, but also harm the wellbeing and safety of the communities in which they distributed those drugs. The DEA will continue to work diligently with our law enforcement partners to combat these types of drug crimes and arrest the criminals who perpetuate them.”

