Mia Burton, Local Educator Recognized With Shine Award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, during a meeting of the Florida Cabinet, Governor Rick Scott recognized eight outstanding educators with the Governor’s Shine Award. The Shine Award is presented to teachers and administrators in Florida who make significant contributions to the field of education. In recognition of Blindness Awareness Month, five of the educators honored today teach visually impaired students.

Governor Rick Scott said, “I am proud to present these eight educators with the Governor’s Shine Award today and recognize their incredible work. These great educators represent the many dedicated teachers throughout the state working to ensure every Florida student can reach their full potential has a strong foundation for future success.”

The following educators were presented with the Governor’s Shine Awards:

Renee Andrews, P. K. Yonge Developmental Research School – Renee Andrews has been teaching in Florida public schools for more than 25 years. She currently teaches 11thand 12th grade Advanced Placement Environmental and Marine Sciences and is a recipient of the Shell/National Science Teachers Association Science Teaching Award. Renee is the 2017 P. K. Yonge Developmental Research School District Teacher of the Year.

Mia Burton, Bay District Schools – An accomplished educator with 20 years of experience, Mia Burton is the lead Itinerant Visually Impaired Teacher for Bay District Schools. Based at Mowat Middle School, Mia teaches Expanded Core Curriculum to visually impaired students in all grades throughout the school district.

Valerie Crenshaw, Escambia County Schools – Valerie Crenshaw has been teaching for more than 14 years and is the Itinerant Teacher of the Visually Impaired for students in grades K-12 at numerous schools in Escambia County. Valerie is active in her profession, serving as a mentor teacher for student teachers and volunteering with the North Florida Braille Challenge.

Maureen Floegel, Orange County Public Schools – Maureen Floegel is a veteran educator with 35 years of service. She is an Itinerant Teacher of Visually Impaired students and teaches Vision Expanded Core Competencies, Orientation and Mobility to K-12 students throughout the school district. Maureen is the 2017 Orange County Public Schools Exceptional Student Education Teacher of the Year and is the recipient of the 2007 Outstanding Educator of the Blind from the Florida Association of Education and Rehabilitation of the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Mary Cassube Koon, Lafayette County – Mary Koon has been teaching for nearly 20 years and currently teaches 7th grade Civics and 9th grade Algebra at Lafayette High School. Mary is National Board Certified in Early Adolescent Mathematics and is the 2017 Lafayette County District Teacher of the Year.

Esther Lynn Mauffray, Alachua County Schools – Esther Mauffray has been teaching for 38 years and is an Itinerant Vision Teacher for Alachua County Schools, teaching Low Vision, Braille, Orientation and Mobility to PK-12 visually impaired students at multiple schools within the school district.

Autumn Nicks, Nassau County – Autumn Nicks has been teaching for five years and is a Reading Coach at Hilliard Elementary School in Nassau County. She is the recipient of the 2013-14 Nassau County Golden Apple Teaching Award and is the 2017 Nassau County District Teacher of the Year.

Sharon Walters, Jackson County Schools – Sharon Walters is an experienced educator with 25 years of service. She is an Itinerant Teacher of the Vision Impaired for Jackson County Schools and is a Varying Exceptionalities teacher at Grand Ridge High School and Riverside Elementary School. Sharon also works with Florida’s Division of Blind Services in the Childhood Intervention Program.

