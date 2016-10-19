Merritt Brown Student Who Posted Crazy Clown Threat Arrested

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on October 18, 2016, at about 9:30 pm, by a concerned parent of a Merritt Brown Middle School student. The parent reported a threat that appeared on social media against students at Merritt Brown Middle School.

The parent stated to deputies that the threat was posted on Instagram that day. The threat included a picture of an evil clown face and the words “Marret [sic] brown I am coming to your school Thursday and I will kill every one”.

BCSO Criminal Investigators spoke with students this morning at Merritt Brown and the school resource deputy assisted in the investigation.

Information was developed that identified Adam Moseley, age 15, of 3640 E. Highway 390, Panama City, as the originator of the post. Moseley is a student at Merritt Brown.

Investigators made contact with Moseley at the school. Moseley attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended. He has been arrested and charged with Written Threats to Kill, a felony, and Resisting Arrest Without Violence.

“I want to express how much we appreciate the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for bringing this to a quick resolution,” Superintendent Bill Husfelt said. “I so appreciate them making sure our kids are safe. It takes an enormous amount of manpower, time, and resources. We are so grateful.”

