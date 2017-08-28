Meet Sheriff Ford at Buck’s Oyster Bar

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford will hold a meet and greet at Mr. Buck’s Oyster Bar in Fountain Tuesday, August 29, 2017. Sheriff Ford will be joined by several members of the BCSO to get to know members of the community.

Mr. Buck’s Oyster Bar is located at 12337 Harrington Road in Fountain, near the Piggly Wiggly. Sheriff Ford will be there beginning at 5:30 pm.

Meet Sheriff Ford and members of the BCSO Field Services, Criminal Investigations, Special Investigations, and Community Services tomorrow evening at 5:30 at Mr. Buck’s Oyster Bar in Fountain.

236 total views, 31 views today

Share Us