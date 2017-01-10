Man Arrested For Sexual Battery On Victim Younger Than 12

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Victor Hennekes on January 6, 2017, for Sexual Battery on a Victim under the age of twelve.

The victim confided to a family member that Hennekes had touched her in the area of her genitals inappropriately and then stuffed a shirt into her mouth to make her stop crying. The incident is alleged to have occurred in November of 2016.

A report was made to the Department of Children and Families and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office was contacted. Criminal investigators made contact with Victor Hennekes and, after interviewing him, arrested him and charged him with Sexual Battery on a Victim under the age of twelve.

Hennekes, 33 years old, of Panama City, was taken to the Bay County Jail for booking.

EDITORS NOTE

Other news organizations are reporting that the young child was only 5 years old.

