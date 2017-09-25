Fugitive From Justice Arrested On PCB

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division and the United States Marshal Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force (FRFTF) would like to announce the arrest on Deangelo M. Harris B/M DOB: 04/04/1992 of 1405 Mercedes Ave #H, Panama City, Florida this afternoon, 09/22/2017 on the charges of Fugitive From Justice from the State of Alabama for the offense of Murder.

Mr. Harris was indicted by a Calhoun County, Alabama Grand Jury for the offense of Murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest in the State of Alabama on 09/06/2017. The USMS Task Force developed information that Mr. Harris was in the Bay County, Florida area and was able to locate him at a local fast food restaurant.

With the assistance of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division, the USMS Task Force and Bay County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division were able to take Mr. Harris into custody as he left the drive thru of this local fast food restaurant without incident.

Mr. Harris is currently being held in the Bay County Jail pending extradition to the State of Alabama.

