Free Rabies Vaccinations For World Rabies Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- Today, on World Rabies Day, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County and Bay County Animal Control announces a free rabies vaccination event planned for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at Frank Brown Park, located at 16200 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL.

The vaccination event is made possible by DOH-Bay and our generous sponsors: the Bay County Emergency Operations Center, Bay County Animal Control, the City of Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park, and the American Red Cross of Northwest Florida. The event follows two cases of raccoons testing positive for rabies in the area this past spring. A 60-day rabies alert was issued for the area.

Florida law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets age four-months or older to be vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian. We are limited to 2,000 vaccinations for this event, and we will provide shots until 3 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Please note that:

Only domestic dogs and cats will be accepted. All animals must be at least four months old. Dogs must be on a leash. Aggressive dogs should be muzzled. Cats must be in a secure container. Everyone must remain in their car until served. Microchipping is an option that will be available for a nominal fee from Bay County Animal Services.

World Rabies day is September 28 and began in 2007 to raise awareness about rabies. There are three simple things you can do to protect yourself and others from rabies.

Take pets to a veterinarian for their rabies shot or come to our free vaccination clinic. This is the most effective way to prevent the disease in people. Animals should be vaccinated at four months of age, and then again one year later. After these two shots, your veterinarian will develop a vaccination plan for your pet. Keep away from wildlife and unfamiliar animals. Do not feed or handle wild animals. Also, avoid dogs and cats that are unfamiliar to you and your family. Report animals acting strangely to your local animal control or DOH-Bay. Keep your pets indoors or supervised. It’s best to have a fenced yard to let your animals out in or use a leash when walking your dog. Do not leave pet food or water outside because it may attract wild or stray animals. Teach children to never handle wild animals or unfamiliar domestic animals.

For more information on rabies, go to the Florida Department of Health website at http://www.doh.state.fl.us/environment/medicine/rabies/rabies-index.html or call DOH-Bay at (850)872-4455.



