Drug Probationer Re-Arrested On Drug Charges

On October 31st, 2017, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division, along with State Probation and Parole, served a search warrant at a residence in the city of Callaway.

During the search, investigators found approximately four and a half ounces of powder cocaine, two pounds of marijuana, one ounce of crack cocaine, approximately eight grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Also recovered was $7000 in US currency.

The resident of the home, Brian G Myrick, was present when investigators served the search warrant. He was taken into custody at that time. Myrick is currently on state probation for prior charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Brian G Myrick, age 35, was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of Probation.

