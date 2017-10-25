Don’t Be SquHair Now Open

Panama City – Don’t Be SquHair, Panama City’s newest Hair Salon is now open in their newly remodeled location.

Located on Hwy 2301, in Bayou George, Don’t Be SquHair is conveniently located for those residing in the Northern part of Bay County.

Morgan Isenberg, the proprietress is a Panama City native. She recently returned to her home after a studying and gaining experience for a few years in Casa Grande, Arizona. While there, she worked for the Regis chain of salons and studied Aveda System.

Upon her return, the opportunity to open the hair salon was presented. Morgan quickly rose to the challenge and took a previously closed and outdated salon and transformed it into a sleek, modern, and efficient boutique.

When Morgan was 7 years old, her parents bought her a Barbie Hair Style Head and she quickly found her lifelong passion. Morgan says opening her own salon is a “dream come true”. The salon name is a play on spelling, derived from a line in her favorite movie, Cry Baby featuring Johnny Depp and the line “Don’t Be Square”.

Current Salon offerings include haircuts, color, perms, highlights, waxing and other salon services, all at reasonable prices. Offerings in the salon include manicures and pedicures.

For an appointment, call her at 850-400-3398 or visit her website at http://dontbesquhair.com

