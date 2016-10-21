The Destructive Brain Disease CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) Now Found in College Football Players – Not Just the NFL. Florida Officials, Particularly the FHSAA, Still Refuse to “FULLY” Inform Parents of the Dangers of CTE to Their Children/Youth/Young Adults in Football

By Kevin Earl Wood, Investigative Reporter, Bay Community News

Published October 20, 2016

Update October 22, 2016 ESPN: CTE Found in MMA Fighter Jordan Parsons

A joint research study of the donated brains of deceased former college football players by the U.S. Veterans Administration in collaboration with Boston University, and the Concussion Legacy Foundation, has now linked the progressive, destructive and degenerative brain disease Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or “CTE”, to college football announced yesterday, October 19, 2016, by the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Previously, the National Football League (NFL) had admitted during a Congressional hearing that CTE is connected to football.

UPDATE: Mixed Martial Arts fighter Jordan Parsons, age 25, killed in traffic accident, has now been found also to have CTE by world renown CTE expert Dr. Bennet Omalu as announced by ESPN:

http://www.espn.com/mma/story/_/id/17852351/jordan-parsons-diagnosed-cte-first-mma-fighter-known-disease

As stated in the VA-BU-Concussion Legacy press release, “Thus far 91 percent of football players (138 out of 152) studied at the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank who played in college have been diagnosed with CTE.”, and added, “This information is being released to raise awareness that CTE is not just an issue for professional football players…” according to Chris Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

The press release made special mention of Greg Ploetz who was diagnosed after his death with serious stage-4 CTE brain damage. The press release revealed:

“Greg Ploetz is one of the college football players represented in this cohort. A defensive tackle at the University of Texas who was part of the 1969 national championship team, he died of complications of dementia in May of 2015 at the age of 66. Ploetz never played football professionally, but started playing at the age of 10 and began to show signs of cognitive decline at the age of 60. His symptoms, which began as memory loss, confusion and headaches, worsened in his later years and led to loss of speech and mobility. Ploetz’s niece created a short film, “Art of Darkness: A Story of CTE,” capturing his decline and its effect on his family.”

The short film, “Art of Darkness: A Story of CTE” is at the top of this BCN story and is a must-see for all football moms and dads to show where there child who plays football will end up in later life.

The disease CTE begins in child and youth football and progressively destroys the brain as the child progresses through high school and college, just as smoking destroys the lungs of a child and young adult.

Smoking, like CTE, continues into adulthood torturously accumulating damage eventually leading to cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other diseases and most notably bit-by-bit destroying the quality of life of the individual.

In 2002 Dr. Bennet Omalu connected CTE to NFL football with his autopsy of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Mike Webster when Dr. Omalu found CTE destruction of Webster’s brain by the cancer-like invasion of the brain by the protein “Tau” that clogs the neural transmissions of the brain.

The character of Dr. Bennet Omalu was played by superstar Will Smith in the movie “Concussion”, a must-see for all parents BEFORE they risk their child’s brain on the football gridiron whether in PeeWee or Pop Warner football leagues or in middle or high school football programs.

Bay Community News (BCN), and this reporter, have surpassed all news agencies in the U.S., if not internationally, by providing the “science” behind the CTE disease and the threat of this disease to children in the public schools of Florida and by proxy all public schools in the United States.

The following BCN stories, and other links, should be read, and studied, by all football moms and dads BEFORE they sign the parental consent and release form (EL-3) published by the Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) and used in the public schools in all sixty seven (67) counties in Florida.

BCN and its stories have convinced the FHSAA to amend the EL-3 form to add CTE to the form but upon legal advice by FHSAA attorneys it was buried in small legal print on the bottom of page 2.

Statement of Student Athlete Responsibility

Parents and students should be aware of preliminary evidence that suggests repeat concussions, and even hits that do not cause a symptomatic concussion,

may lead to abnormal brain changes which can only be seen on autopsy (known as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE)). There have been case reports

suggesting the development of Parkinson’s-like symptoms, Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), severe traumatic brain injury, depression, and long term

memory issues that may be related to concussion history. Further research on this topic is needed before any conclusions can be drawn.

The warning of “death” to the student, and parents, in the EL-3 form occurs ten times.

Yet, parents still sign this attorney-authored legal mumbo-jumbo fine-print form without even reading and understanding it while little Johnny tugs at mommy’s apron strings, and tugs at daddy’s ego, driving daddy to push Johnny to play football because it’s the manly thing to do

They sign the form not caring that Mommy and Daddy are about to condemn little Johnny to a dangerous course of brain damage, bit-by-bit, that will damage the rest of Johnny’s educational years and opportunities, his future life, his marital and family relationships, his relationships with others and as has happened with other infected by CTE, even suicide.

Damn Johnny’s brain health and Johnny’s possible future and the threat of CTE brain damage, and the ability of Johnny to learn in his education years, full speed ahead because Daddy wants to be able to brag about Johnny’s football prowess to other jocks.

Dr. Bennet Omalu has warned parents that children should not play football because the child and youth’s brain is still developing until the child reaches his or her early twenties.

Dr. Omalu has compared CTE to smoking that causes over the years a degenerative disease of the lungs and possibly cancer.

Would you let your child, youth or young adult smoke knowing the disastrous consequences down the road years later for the child as he or she grows older?

Why is CTE progressive damage to the brain any different than smoking.

Why would you let your child bash his, or her, brain in football blocks and tackles on a regular basis knowing that the child, youth or young adult will suffer brain damage during every blocking and tackle play in football, or let little Johnny just bash his head into a brick wall?

Regardless, Johnny will be injured by a symptomatic concussion where little Johnny is knocked unconscious or repetitive a-symptomatic concussions that occur and causes brain damage bit-by-bit during every blocking and tackle play which can reach hundreds or even thousands of blows to the head?

Recently, Dr. Omalu took a stronger common-sense stance that a parent, or school official, who allows a child, or youth, to risk guaranteed brain damage in full-contact tackle football should be, or child endangerment in like manner that a child caretaker would be charged with a crime for slapping a child repeatedly in the head.

With what is now known about the threat of CTE brain damage to children, youth, young adults and adults in junior high school, high school, college or the NFL, state and national lawmakers MUST now pass a law to at least protect the brains of children and youth under 18, or even 21, in the public school systems of this country starting with Florida.

They have passed laws to protect children from smoking, drugs, alcohol, underage sex, underage driving and other high risk activities. Football has even a greater risk because it is certain that little Johnny’s brain will indeed be damaged bit-by bit from PeeWee and Pop Warner football leagues and continuing through to high school and the NFL.

Of course, politicians who are also football fanatics, like the FHSAA and local Florida school boards, and of course the NFL, probably won’t give a damn about Johnny’s brain anyway, if it meant losing millions or billions in revenue, to save little Johnny’s brain.

Throwing a chicken into a cock-fight is illegal and a crime.

Throwing a dog into a dog-fight is illegal and a crime.

Yet, throwing little Johnny into a violent and barbaric fight with others on the football gridiron in public schools is not yet a crime. It should be.

Those politicians that fought to protect little Johnny’s lungs from the dangers of smoking need to now step up to protect little Johnny’s brain from progressive deterioration and damage caused by football and other high-impact, full-contact activities in the public schools.

Where are these politicians who will care about little Johnny’s future education and health and happiness in life more than the exploitation of Johnny to put money into the public and private coffers of public and college schools?

