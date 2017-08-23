Callaway Man Shot in Leg After Argument

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to a shooting this morning just before 7am to 6201 Cherry Street, in Callaway.

Deputies arrived to find the victim shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital. BCSO Criminal Investigations responded as well as the Crime Scene Unit to process the scene.

Subsequent investigation indicated the suspect was Jivaro Smith, age 29, of 6220 Cedar Lane, Panama City. A warrant was obtained for Smith. Smith was located by BCSO Field Services, Criminal Investigations, and Special Investigations at Foxwood Apts. and brought in for an interview. After, he was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

Investigators believe a verbal altercation between the two men escalated into a shooting. The victim remains in a local hospital.

