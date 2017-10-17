Burglary Repeat Offender Arrested

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced today the arrest of one individual tied to four vehicle burglaries in the Callaway area on October 14, 2017.

Shortly after midnight on October 14, the BCSO received a 911 call to report two suspicious people on bicycles in the neighborhood of Betty Louise Drive and Yellow Bluff Road. Several other 911 calls were then received reporting vehicle burglaries in the same neighborhood.

BCSO Patrol deputies responded and the two individuals on the bikes fled. Eventually they abandoned the bikes and fled on foot. A BCSO deputy was able to take one into custody. He was identified as Eszambian Thornton, age 18, of 1323 Lincoln Drive, Panama City. He was arrested and charged with four counts of Burglary of a Conveyance and Resisting an Officer WO Violence. Thornton was also on probation for Burglary of a Conveyance and was charged with violating his probation. He was taken to the Bay County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing with additional arrests and charges expected.

27 total views, 27 views today

Share Us