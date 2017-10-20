Beware of the Mystery Shopper Scam

ober 19, 2017

MYSTERY SHOPPER SCAM

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office issued a scam alert today. Complaints have been received at the BCSO concerning a “Mystery Shopper scam” targeting individuals that wish to work from home.

The offer to become a Mystery Shopper is usually received by email. The email has instructions on how to apply to become a Mystery Shopper and earn money from home. This is most often an identity theft scam. Potential victims have to submit personal information and this is how the identity theft is accomplished.

Sheriff Tommy Ford urges anyone receiving these emails to use caution, as the Mystery Shopper scam is an attempt at identity theft.

