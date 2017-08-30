BCSO Warns of Texas Related Scams

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office today issued a scam alert for Bay County. Because of the dire flooding situation in Texas seen in the media and on social media, scammers will begin to send out emails and make phone calls in an attempt to fraudulently raise money for flood-relief in Texas.

The BCSO urges those who wish to help those suffering from the flooding in Texas to donate to the local offices of the Red Cross or Salvation Army. Make extra effort to thoroughly vet anyone who makes contact claiming to be raising donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

