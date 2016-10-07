BCSO Looking For Man Who Exposed Himself To Kids

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of exposing himself to children twice last week in Bay County. The man in his vehicle was captured on video in the area of the incident.

A man approached two sets of children in the Callaway area after they got off a school bus on September 29, 2016, pulled up in his vehicle, exposed himself and then drove away. A canvas of the neighborhood yielded video of a car and driver matching the description the children gave to deputies.

The man is described as a white male, medium build with blond hair, and “scraggly” facial hair. The vehicle appears to be a 1998-2003 beige Toyota Camry, four doors, with faded paint on the right side of the hood. It is missing hubcaps, spoiler on the trunk, and there is no tint on the windows or obvious stickers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator B. Patrick at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 747-4700, ext. 2148 or Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.

Sheriff Tommy Ford reminds parents to speak with their children about safety when walking to and from a bus stop. Children should never speak with strangers or approach a strange vehicle and always report suspicious vehicles and people to their nearest law enforcement agency.

