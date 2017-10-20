BCSO Holding Tip-A-Cop At Red Robin On October 21

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and area law enforcement will be at Red Robin Restaurant in Pier Park this Saturday for Tip-A-Cop.

Tip-A-Cop is a fundraiser for Special Olympics. It starts at 11 am Saturday, October 21, and ends at 9pm that evening. Anyone eating at Red Robin will get a law enforcement officer as a server. They will work for tips which will be donated to Special Olympics.

Support Special Olympics and eat at Red Robin in Pier Park this Saturday with Tip-A-Cop!

