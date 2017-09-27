BCSO Fountain Operation Results In 41 Arrests

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation in Fountain over the last 30 days resulting in a total of 41 arrests, the recovery of a meth lab, 5 search warrants served, and 103 traffic stops conducted. Seized during the operation were synthetic narcotics, marijuana, and methamphetamine. In some of these homes, children were present, resulting in six charges of Child Neglect on six individuals. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was called to place the children.

The emphasis of the operation was put on identifying and arresting known drug offenders as well as other habitual law violators in the area. In addition, deputies and investigators made contact with area businesses and citizens to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and residents. Most residents expressed their appreciation of the increased presence of law enforcement.

One individual, Michael Beebe, age 24, of 12809 French Lane Drive, Fountain, was approached by investigators on the first day of the operation because of an outstanding warrant. He fled on foot. Investigators found a car next to Beebe’s residence and discovered it was stolen. An additional warrant for Vehicle Theft was obtained. Investigators searched tirelessly for Beebe for fourteen days before making contact and placing him into custody. In addition to the outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear on Domestic Violence, Beebe now faces charges for Resisting an Officer without Violence, and Vehicle Theft.

BCSO Divisions participating in the operation were Field Services, Criminal Investigations, Special Investigations, and the Warrants Division.

“I would also like to encourage residents to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office anytime they feel they have information that would be useful to law enforcement,” Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “We will be conducting similar operations in the future as the need arises.”

