Bay Booster Club Treasurer Arrested

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of Rebecca Kominczak on Friday, October 13, 2017. Kominczak is the treasurer of the Bay High Booster Club and allegedly made personal purchases using a debit/credit card given to her by the Booster Club.

The BCSO was contacted last week by the Bay County School Board in reference to disputed purchases made by Kominczak. The Booster Club has noticed the purchase of two pairs of shoes using the Club’s card. The purchase was made in Tennessee.

BCSO Criminal Investigations began an investigation and, as a result, obtained a warrant for Kominczak. Contact was made with Kominczak by phone late Friday. Kominczak invited investigators to her home. They interviewed her and arrested her on the warrant.

Investigators have identified 65 disputed purchases made using the Booster Club debit/credit card. Not only did Kominczak purchase shoes, she also purchased food items from fast food restaurants, sometimes spending less than ten dollars. Investigators believe that when making large legitimate purchases for the Booster Club, Kominczak added food items to the purchase for personal use. Other times, Kominczak made ATM withdrawals using the card. Total amount of disputed purchases add up to 2,508.73. Disputed purchases were made from August 12, 2016, to September 9, 2017.

Kominczak, age 44, of 2101 W. Hwy. 390 in Lynn Haven, was charged with Grand Theft and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card. The investigation continues.

