Amazing Water Rescue By BCSO Deputy

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced today an amazing life rescue made by Beach Patrol Deputy Ray Maulbeck yesterday at 6415 Thomas Drive, behind the Princess Condominiums.

Deputy Maulbeck was beachside behind the condo when he noticed a red plastic inner tube being windblown out into the Gulf. He then spotted two adult females about 150 yards out in the water, separated from each other.

Entering the water with his rescue board, Deputy Maulbeck made contact with one of the women and then saw an infant in the water next to her. The baby was pulled from the water and was not breathing. Deputy Maulbeck slapped the baby five times on the back, but there were no signs of breathing. He positioned the mother on his rescue board and then the baby, instructing the mother on how to rescue breathe for the baby as he got them to shore. The baby responded, began to cough, breath, and cry before they reached shore. Another deputy, Deputy Batchelor, responded and rescued the other adult female that was still about 150 yards out. She was brought to shore and declined medical help.

Upon reaching the sand, the mother and baby were immediately attended to by a doctor from Germany that was vacationing on Panama City Beach, a local nurse who was also off duty and at the beach, and Lt. Daniel Simmons of Bay County Fire and Rescue who was working surf rescue on the beach. Lt Simmons ran the baby up to the waiting ambulance. EMS transported the child and mother to a local hospital.

