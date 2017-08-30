3 Arrested in String of Burglaries

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced today the arrest of three suspects after conducting an investigation into reports of numerous burglaries on the east end of Panama City Beach, Florida.

Taken during these burglaries were credit cards. They were used at different stores in Bay County. Images were obtained from these stores from security cameras and a suspect was identified as Ashley Maree Kearns. Kearns was located and arrested at a local hotel and one of the victim’s credit cards was recovered.

Evidence was obtained from the hotel where Kearns was arrested and investigators were able to identify Lisa Marie Jackson and Jason Nathaniel Holton as also involved in the burglaries. They were located and arrested in Panama City.

Ashley Maree Kearns, age 20, a transient, of 1619 Lincoln Avenue, Panama City, was charged with Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.

Lisa Marie Jackson , age 43, of 1619 Lincoln Avenue, Panama City, was charged with two counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card and Principal to Burglary

Jason Nathaniel Holton , age 36, of 1619 Lincoln Avenue, Panama City, was charged with four counts of Burglary, Grand Theft of a Controlled Substance, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, two counts of Principal to Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Grand Theft. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Gadsden County for Grand Theft.

217 total views, 33 views today

Share Us