3 Arrested at Bozeman Basketball Game

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three individuals at a local high school basketball game on December 30, 2016.

A uniformed BCSO deputy attending the game observed two women in a physical altercation in the stands of the gym at Bozeman School during a basketball game. The women were identified as Montoyia Tillman and Patricia Beamon. The deputy approached the women to break up the fight. As he did, more people began getting involved in the fight and it spilled on to the court and disrupted the game.

A third person, a man, joined in the fight, kicking and striking both Tillman and the BCSO deputy. He was identified as Padryck Beamon. With the assistance of another deputy and some bystanders, the fight was broken up. Additional deputies were called to the school to help control the crowd in the gym, where groups continued to argue.

Deputies removed the three main combatants and this seemed to allow the tension in the crowd to dissipate. The crowd disbursed and play was able to resume.

Tillman, age 39, of Quincy, Patricia Beamon, age51, of Quincy, and her son Padryk Beamon, age 19, of Quincy, were arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct.

