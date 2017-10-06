By October 6, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

25 Year Old Molests Child Under 12

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a local man on charges he committed sexual battery on a child.

The victim confided in a family member that Shanard Cameron had molested her. Cameron, age 25, allegedly took the victim without parental consent to a festival and had sex with her.

Shanard Cameron

Shanard Cameron –
Molestation Suspect

The victim was interviewed at Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. Contact was made with Shanard Cameron and he was subsequently arrested and charged with Sexual Battery on a Child Under the Age of Twelve.

