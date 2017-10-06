25 Year Old Molests Child Under 12

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a local man on charges he committed sexual battery on a child.

The victim confided in a family member that Shanard Cameron had molested her. Cameron, age 25, allegedly took the victim without parental consent to a festival and had sex with her.

The victim was interviewed at Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. Contact was made with Shanard Cameron and he was subsequently arrested and charged with Sexual Battery on a Child Under the Age of Twelve.

