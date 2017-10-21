2 Arrested On Meth Charges

On October 19, 2017, undercover investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division were engaged in a conversation with William Waits who was attempting to purchase methamphetamine.

Investigators and Waits agreed upon an amount of methamphetamine, a price for the methamphetamine and a location to meet.

Waits showed up to meet the investigators and was taken into custody. It was also learned that Waits had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.

Shortly after that arrest, undercover investigators were engaged in another conversation with a Hannah Johnson in which Johnson was wanting to purchase some methamphetamine. Again investigators and Johnson agreed on an amount of methamphetamine, a price and a location to meet.

Shortly after that, Johnson arrived at the agreed upon location and was taken into custody.Both Waits and Johnson were taken and booked into the Bay County Jail.

William D. Waits – DOB 12/26/1985. Attempted Sale of methamphetamine, unlawful use of a 2 way device to facilitate a felony and voilation of probation.

Hannah C. Johnson – DOB 12/15/1997. Attempted purchase of methamphetamine and unlawful use of a 2 way device to facilitate a felony.

