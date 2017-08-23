2 Arrested On Burglary and GTA

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office culminated a four month investigation recently with the arrest of a local man believed responsible for multiple burglaries of vehicles and residences. Another local man was also charged in connection to the incident.

On April 28, 2017, BCSO deputies responded to a residence on Baywood Drive in Lynn Haven in reference to a robbery. The investigation revealed that someone had entered the victim’s home while he and his wife slept and took the keys to the victim’s truck from the kitchen and two laptops from the living room. The victim discovered the items missing the next morning.

A short time later, the stolen truck was located in Panama City on Church Avenue by BCSO deputies. BCSO Crime Scene responded and processed the vehicle for evidence, obtaining latent palm and finger prints. These were submitted to FDLE for analysis.

In July of 2017, Criminal Investigations was notified by FDLE that the prints belonged to Dontelevist Nelson, age 20, and Derrick Davis, age 17. Both have previous charges for Grand Theft Auto in Bay County and Nelson was on felony probation for Grand Theft Auto. The men live next door to each other on Everett Avenue in Panama City, about half a mile from where the stolen truck was abandoned.

On August 2, 2017, Dontelevist Nelson was located. During an interview, Nelson stated he entered the residence with Davis and took the truck. Nelson was arrested and charged with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Burglary of a Conveyance, Grand Theft Auto, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.

On August 8, BCSO investigators learned Derrick Davis was currently incarcerated on Grand Theft charges in Jacksonville, Florida, and went to speak with him. Davis stated to investigators he and Nelson had driven to Lynn Haven in another vehicle they had stolen in another incident. Davis was unsure of the location, but he stated he and Nelson stopped either in Panama City or Lynn Haven and stole a flat screen TV from an unlocked vehicle. Davis was able to tell investigators the details of entering the residence on Baywood Drive. He stated that both he and Nelson were aware the victims were inside the residence, asleep, when he and Davis entered the home and eventually stole the truck.

Derrick Davis was then additionally charged with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Burglary of a Conveyance, and Grand Theft Auto.

Investigators have been unable to locate the victim of the stolen flat screen TV. Anyone with information on that theft is asked to contact the BCSO at 747-4700.

