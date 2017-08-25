Sex Abuse Charges For Youngstown Man

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Department of Children and Families and asked to respond to a residence on Rebekah Lane in Youngstown on August 18, 2017, in reference to a possible physical and sexual abuse of children.

Deputies arrived intending to make contact with the suspect Charles Robert LeFave, age 56. Once contact was made with other residents in the home, deputies were told that when LeFave had seen the BCSO patrol vehicle on the property, he had stated he would not be taken and intended to go back to Massachusetts, and then fled out the back door.

The juveniles involved were taken to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center to CPT interviews and disclosed LeFave had, in some cases, touched them on the genitals or forced them to kiss him. One juvenile stated LeFave had hit him a year ago and bloodied his nose.

Upon returned to the residence on Rebekah Lane, deputies found LeFave had returned to the home. He was interviewed and after the interview was arrested and charged with two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation on a Child Under the age of 12.

